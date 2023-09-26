ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup in the Northpointe area on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Residents in the area will have the opportunity to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge. However, yard debris is not eligible for removal during this cleanup.

CLEANUP LOCATION:

Residents in the area are the only ones allowed to participate in the cleanup. These residents will have already received a postcard with more information on the cleanup.

Escambia County is asking residents to have all of their items on the curb by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Items eligible for removal include household appliances and electronics, household junk and debris, bicycles and toys, old furniture and mattresses, barbecue grills, household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries), and tires (limited to 10 per household).

Items not eligible for removal include building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber), explosives or ammunition, auto parts, dirt or sod, vehicles or vessels, and 55-gallon drums of fluids.