PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola, Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key are set to be featured on an episode of “Adventure Cities,” a series on the Discovery Channel.

Jonathan Thompson, an award-winning journalist, hosts the show, which “searches for adventures and reveals the wonderful cultures, allures, and attractions of the world’s most fascinating urban centers,” according to a news release from Visit Pensacola.

The segment taped in Northwest Florida materialized due to Visit Pensacola’s paid marketing efforts in 2023, according to the release.

“As a part of Visit Pensacola’s public relations and marketing efforts, the team meets with media at various media shows and missions throughout the year,” Vice President of Destination Development Nicole Stacey said. “I met Jonathan in the fall of 2022, and the ball started rolling.”

The show will air on the Discovery Channel on Dec. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Check your satellite, cable, or streaming service for more information.