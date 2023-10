MCDAVID, Fla. (WKRG) — A discarded cigarette is to blame for a house fire Thursday afternoon in northern Escambia County.

One person was taken to a hospital after the fire on Lambert Bridge Road in McDavid, and two pets were never located, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson investigated and determined the fire started from a cigarette left on the front porch. The home was a total loss.