ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is in critical condition after a dirt bike wreck, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 36-year-old man was driving the dirt bike on the north shoulder of State Road 184 when he lost control of the bike. The 24-year-old woman was a passenger on the bike and was thrown off.

The man suffered only minor injuries, however, the woman was transported by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries.