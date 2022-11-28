PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Developers are looking to build new apartments in downtown Pensacola.
STOA Group, based in Louisiana, is proposing a six-story building on East Garden Street at Tarragona Street.
It would include retail space on the bottom floors as well as parking and more than 200 apartments.
The Architectural Review Board approved the demolition of the existing buildings but a vote on the conceptual design has not been approved. They expect to hear more from the developers at future board meetings.
