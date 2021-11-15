Detectives seeking new leads in cold case of woman who went missing on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old went missing on Pensacola Beach in 1984, and now detectives are hoping to get more information about her disappearance 37 years later.

19-year-old Carla Roberson was last seen on Pensacola Beach on May 8, 1984. Her car was found a day later, on May 9, 1984, parked in the Park West parking lot on Pensacola Beach. At the time of her disappearance, Carla was 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Carla Roberson

Her cold case has been featured on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office website, but Roberson still remains missing.

If you have any information about Carla Roberson’s whereabouts or disappearance, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.