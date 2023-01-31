ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the state legislature to expedite the widening of I-10 from four lanes to six as part of a new $4 billion initiative, “Moving Florida Forward.”

If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways, according to a release by the DeSantis’ office.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state,” DeSantis said. “Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

The project in Escambia County will widen I-10 from four to six lanes 9.5 miles from east of the Pensacola Weigh Station to the east of Nine Mile Road and reconstruct the interchange at Nine Mile Road as a diverging diamond interchange.

“Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward proposal is truly historic, and the projects included will help relieve congestion while also focusing on safety, resiliency, the supply chain, and economic growth. These are important for Floridians’ quality of life and to ensure we maintain a strong transportation system to keep Florida moving forward,” FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E., said. “The Department has worked closely with communities and our partners through the years to plan and prepare these projects for construction. Receiving this funding will allow the vision of each project to become a reality in the immediate future to better meet the growing demands in communities throughout the state. Our team is prepared and ready to work with the Legislature to deliver these critical projects and strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure.”

According to FDOT, the cost of the I-10 project would be $162 million and is slated for 2026.

To read more about the different projects in the “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, click here.