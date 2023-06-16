PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Friday showing a deputy saving a man who was stuck in flood waters.

Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth got out of his patrol car at 1:45 a.m. Friday and found a man in high water on Highway 98 near Sherwin William’s paint store.

“As he gets close to the man, the man disappears underwater,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.”He thinks the man just went underwater, slipped and fell..goes toward the man then he himself is sucked down into the storm drain.”

Both men were underwater for about 30 seconds as the rushing water shoots them through the drain about 100 feet to the other side of the road.

“Can you believe what just happened to us?” the deputy said. “You okay, buddy? Can you believe what happened to us? Oh just breathe..just breathe..Oh my God. Thank you Jesus.”

“You can tell the emotion when they finally get out is like I can’t believe that happened to us and obviously happy to be alive,” Simmons said.

About 10 minutes later, they reflect on the moment. The man showed his apprecation for Deputy Hollingsworth.

“Thank you, man, for being there when I came out,” he said. “When I came out, you were right behind me.”

Simmons said the deputy is shaken up but doing okay.

“I spoke to him this morning,” Simmons said. “He’s doing very well. He’s doing exactly as you’d expect. It’s part of the job but it doesn’t mean you can’t just shake your head and say I can’t believe I went through that.”