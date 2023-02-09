ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand.

On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As the vehicle came to a stop, deputies said they saw Hakim Rashied exit the passenger door and begin running eastbound on Massachusetts Ave. Deputies said they followed alongside him, while requesting more units on the radio as he continued to run.

As Rashied ran northbound, deputies said they saw him trip and fall in the middle of the road. Deputies said they positioned their patrol vehicle in front of him to prevent him from continuing to run; however, before the deputies could exit the patrol vehicle and detain him, they said he began running around the back of the vehicle again to continue eastbound.

As deputies tried to reverse the vehicle to follow Rashied, they said they heard him yelling from the passenger rear portion of the vehicle. The deputy said they placed the vehicle in park and saw Rashied with his hand pinned under the patrol vehicle’s tire.

The deputy said in the arrest report he had not seen Rashied out of the window, back up camera, or mirror of the patrol vehicle. According to the arrest report another vehicle arrived on scene and helped the deputy detain Rashied as they moved the patrol vehicle out of the way.

Deputies said they conducted a search of Rashied and found a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine. Deputies said they searched Rashied’s car and found a glass smoking pipe, which tested positive for cocaine, and a digital scale. A records check of Rashied revealed two active warrants with ECSO, as well as an active warrant with Pensacola Police Department.

Rashied was transported to Baptist Hospital and then booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $64,000 bond. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking fentanyl, resisting an officer, a moving traffic violation, possession of drug equipment, possession of cocaine, larceny and fraud.