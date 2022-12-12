ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity.

On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit responded to Niall Drive as part of a narcotics investigation.

After searching the residence, they said they found the following in a car parked in the garage:

1,080 grams of marijuana in two vacuum sealed bags

416 grams of marijuana in six clear plastic bags

Five round yellow pills inscribed with V-230

Five round white pills inscribed with RP 7.5-325

$1,774 in U.S. currency

A black Ruger Pistol loaded with a magazine and 22 rounds of ammunition.

In the bedroom and bathroom sink, deputies found $19,306 in cash and an AR-15 style rifle, .223 caliber with a magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition. In another bedroom, deputies found a black Ruger pistol case with a magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Deputies said they ran a field test of the pills they found, identifying them as oxycodone.

Deputies said they are still searching for Brandon Martez Black, 24, according to the arrest report. The criminal history of Black, according to deputies, revealed he was a convicted felon with five prior guilty felony convictions. Most recently, being on Dec. 10, 2019, for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of hydrocodone with intent to sell.

According to the arrest report, deputies searched Black’s phone and found conversations related to the sale and distribution of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana and firearms. Deputies said in the arrest report, “it is apparent she [Purifoy] is aware of the narcotics that are being sold from her home and her vehicle and allowing Black to do so.”

Purifoy was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 but was released Saturday night.

ECSO told WKRG News 5 on Monday, Brandon Martez Black still has an active warrant for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, drug trafficking, and use/display of a firearm during a felony.