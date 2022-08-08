PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday morning homicide.

The ECSO asks the public to call them at 850-436-9620 if they have any information.