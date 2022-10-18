ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank near N. Davis Highway.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing a red jacket and carrying a white bag. The bank is located on Creighton Rd., near N. Davis Highway.

If you have any information, deputies said to call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9720.