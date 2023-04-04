ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a unique call Tuesday. A pair of donkeys and a horse were seen eating some grass in the area of Lillie Lane.

According to a Facebook post, the owner’s fence was “unintentionally damaged” and the three escaped.

Photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies found them in the area of Lillie Lane and were able to locate their owners and “corral them back home safe and sound.”

In March 2023, police were searching for “Ginuwine” the pony, who was wandering in Tuscaloosa.