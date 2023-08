ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot at the Essex Point Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriffs Office responded to a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The Sheriffs Office says a 15-year-old is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.