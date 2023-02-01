ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and trafficking drugs.

On Jan. 31, deputies said they were trying to serve a warrant for May and other wanted individuals when they saw a silver Nissan being driven by May. They said May was wanted for burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies said May started driving away after being told not to leave the scene. According to the arrest report, May was traveling northbound on 63rd Ave., and failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies said May continued westbound on Lillian Hwy., in a school zone, during school hours. They said May then went south on N. 65th Ave., “at speeds above the posted speed limit in a highly populated residential neighborhood.” Deputies said they were able to stop May in the area of 722 N. 65th Ave.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they saw, in plain view, two plastic baggies containing a grey and pink powder, that later tested positive for fentanyl. Deputies said on the rear floorboard was one baggie with a clear crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

May was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $140,000 bond.