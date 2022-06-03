PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenaged boys were shot near Brownsville Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the victims, both 15, were shot before 2 p.m. in the 1300 Block of North V Street. The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups.

One of the victim’s fathers arrived with a gun during the dispute, but deputies do not yet know who pulled the trigger, according to the ECSO. The victim’s father was being questioned by investigators as of Friday afternoon.

One of the teenagers was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital, according to the ECSO. The other teen was also transported after being shot. Both are expected to survive.