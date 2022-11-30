ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning.
ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot wound in his back. They said the male had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for the suspect and are looking for a vehicle involved in the incident.
The case is still under investigation, according to ECSO.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
