Deputies find ammo, bulletproof panel, pepper spray in home of attempted premeditated murder suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found ammunition, bulletproof panels and pepper spray inside the home of man who is charged with attempted premeditated murder.

On Nov. 3, the sheriff’s office responded to 3700 block of Frontera Circle in reference to a shooting victim. The victim told deputies Jordan Fegins shot him in the leg and pepper-sprayed him.

Deputies arrested and charged Fegins with attempted premeditated murder. A search warrant was conducted at his home on the 2500 block of West Avery Street, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit found ammunition, ballistic panels, and pepper spray.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are pending for Fegins.