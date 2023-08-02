ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after deputies found 20 grams of marijuana and other items inside a car at an Escambia County hotel, according to a social media post by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO deputies were called to a hotel on the 8500 block of Detroit Blvd. for a report of a suspicious person inside a car in the parking lot. When they arrived, deputies searched the car and found multiple items, which included:

20 grams of marijuana

a firearm

a digital scale

Other items were also found. The suspect’s name has not been released. The post said charges are forthcoming.