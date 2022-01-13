Deputies catch man cutting catalytic converter from stolen car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after deputies said they caught him at his home cutting the catalytic converter off of a car he allegedly stole from Baldwin County.

Ernesto Amilcar Reyes Velasquez was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail. He’s charged with grand theft, criminal mischief and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

ECSO deputies located the stolen vehicle at Velasquez’s home at 703 West Beverly Parkway. They also found Velasquez under the stolen car actively cutting off the catalytic converter, according to the sheriff.

