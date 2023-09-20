PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Delta Air Lines is adding a new flight at Pensacola International Airport.

Delta will offer a nonstop flight from Pensacola to LaGuardia Airport in New York City starting in November. The flights will run six days per week in November and will run daily starting in December.

Flights are expected to leave Pensacola at 2:10 p.m. CST and arrive in New York at 5:41 p.m. EST.

We are excited to provide additional flight options to get to the Northeast this holiday season. We strive to provide as many travel options to as many destinations as possible, and service to New York City is a big win. Matthew Coughlin, Pensacola International Airport Director

Delta currently offers nonstop connections to 78 cities from LaGuardia.

The Pensacola airport had a seasonal service to LaGuardia in the summer of 2021 and 2023 by American Airlines. Flight prices are around $370 for basic seating.