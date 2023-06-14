PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City officials are urging travelers to get to the airport two hours early as TSA continues to upgrade screening equipment.

“I would normally be there an hour and one minute before,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves. “I get it that’s how some people travel but you can’t do that right now. You have to have the two hours and take that seriously.”

The city said TSA is upgrading the scanner technology in a way that will ultimately make the process faster, by more accurately scanning baggage and reducing the number of bags pulled for manual screening.

However, that doesn’t change the timing of these upgrades that come during the busy summer travel season. Mayor Reeves said the timeline for equipment upgrades was determined by TSA.

Pensacola International Airport has seen a major increase in travelers in the last few years. Reeves said the city is seeking $70 million dollars to build a new terminal. The airport may also increase parking fees to help pay for upgrades.

“We have not had any functional expansion of our terminal in about 12-13 years,” said Mayor Reeves. “We are taking one million more passengers a year than we did 12-13 years ago.”

While construction is expected to last through the summer travel season, the airport is inviting travelers to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Pensacola International Airport from July 10th through 14th.