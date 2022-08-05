PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A defective airbag is to blame for a Pensacola man’s death last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP said this should’ve been just a minor crash but it was a Takata airbag that killed a 23-year-old man who was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck. The crash with another car happened on Mobile Highway at Boulder Avenue on July 7.
A defective airbag throws out shrapnel that can kill or injure someone. A 2018 recall revealed more than 30,000 2006 Ford Rangers potentially have defective airbags.
