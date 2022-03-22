UPDATE (9:59 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 72-year-old man was charged with 2nd-degree murder. The charges come after a woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies believe the shooting happened after the man and the woman got into an argument. The man got a shotgun and shot her once in the chest, according to the ECSO.

The man and the woman were living together at the time of the shooting, according to the ESCO.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting where one woman died from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened on March 22 at about 7 p.m. near Worley and Mystic Springs Roads in the northern part of Escambia County, Fla.

Deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old woman was shot in her chest. She later died from her injuries. A 72-year-old man was detained, but he was not arrested by deputies.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.