ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died after a shooting Wednesday night and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it is a “Stand Your Ground” case.

Deputies were called to a home on Quiet Oak Lane near Ensley just before 7 p.m.

A man was attacked by a family member and felt his life was in danger so he fired a gun shooting the man several times, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooter rendered first aid and called 911. The sheriff said witnesses on scene confirmed it was self-defense.

The two men involved are not being identified. No charges are being filed.