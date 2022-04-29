(WKRG) — Saturday is Drug Enforcement Administration National Take Back of old and expired prescription drugs. The DEA wants to remind the community to safely dispose of all expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs. Two local sheriff’s departments have gone to Facebook to remind the public of where you can dispose of your prescription drugs.

MOBILE COUNTY

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will participate with DEA National Take Back this Saturday. You can drop off your prescriptions at any of the following locations:

Walgreens – Three Notch/Highway 90

Walgreen – Cottage Hill/Knollwood

CVS – Hillcrest/Grelot

CVS – McGregor/Old Shell

Costco – Tingle Circle

MCSO will be at these locations on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will also be partaking in DEA National Take Back on Saturday. ECSO said you can dispose of your prescriptions at several locations which are:

Walgreens – Cervantes St. (24/7)

Walgreens – 9 Mile Rd. (24/7)

Walgreens – N. 9th Avenue (24/7)

CVS – N. 9th Avenue (24/7)

Walmart Pharmacy – Mobile Highway (during store hours)

Walmart Pharmacy – N. Navy Blvd (during store hours)

ECSO also provides instructions for safely disposing of unwanted prescription medicine if you cannot go to the locations above. You are to mix medicine that is not crushed or capsules with an unpalatable substance such as dirt, cat litter or used coffee grounds. Next, place the mixture in a sealed plastic bag, then throw the bag out. After, take the prescription bottle and cross out all personal information before throwing it out.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss

George County will also be participating in the DEA National Take Back as well. On Saturday George County will be at Wayne Lee’s in the City of Lucedale where you can drop off your prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.