OLF-8 was a helicopter flying field for the Navy before they swapped land with Escambia County for a piece of land in Santa Rosa County.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Homebuilder D.R. Horton has made a $33 million cash offer to Escambia County for all 540 acres of OLF-8.

Recently, the county received a Triumph Gulf Coast grant totaling $14.2 million. According to the application from the county to Triumph, the grant will enable the initial development of “Project Sapphire,” a 125,000 SF- 250,000 SF multi-use manufacturing, warehouse project on 43 acres within OLF-8. The project will install a roadway, water and sewer, and drainage running from South to North on the East side of the site.

OLF-8 was a helicopter flying field for the Navy before they swapped land with Escambia County for a piece of land in Santa Rosa County. The county approached the U.S. Navy in 2013 with a proposal for the land exchange, due to the rapid growth occurring in the Beulah area, according to the county’s Triumph pre-application.

According to a letter intent sent to the county from D.R. Horton, the building company intends to “incorporate multiple commercial and residential uses into its future master plan.” The company also intends to approach a third-party developer with regard to the development of commercial parcels.

The Triumph grant said the county will hold the associated proportional clawback based on the creation of a minimum of 338 jobs each paying 115 percent or more of the EFI-specified average wage for the two-county metro area.

D.R. Horton said in their letter they intend to cooperate with the county in meeting the requirements contained in the grant award agreement.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told WKRG News 5 on Monday he is optimistic about the offer, but there has been a lot of concern among his constituents.

“Obviously, it is exciting to have an all-cash offer of that size,” Bergosh said. “but there is a lot of concern among my constituents that this would negate all the hard work we did getting the compromise and the Master Plan we put on that parcel.”

The offer is on the agenda for the board’s meeting on Thursday of this week and Bergosh said if his counterparts agree to move forward on the offer, there will be a lot to discuss.

“The devil will be in the details about what they are going to be willing to do for that money,” Bergosh said. “I want them to honor the Master Plan in place, but I’m not certain that it fits their business model. So, all those details will have to get worked out, but at the moment, I’m optimistic. If we are able to close this deal, I think we will see a large infusion of money, in addition to the money we would raise on whatever is built on the field. That’s a nearly $20 million gain on what we’ve got invested in that property already. It could be a win-win.”