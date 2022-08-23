PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — D.C. Reeves was selected as the Mayor-elect for the City of Pensacola.

Reeves defeated three other candidates in their bid to become Pensacola’s next mayor. Reeves got more 51% of the vote, avoiding a runoff election. Reeves spoke with WKRG News 5’s Cody Long following the win.

Reeves said he was excited to win the election and thanked his team and the three other candidates who ran for office.

“I want to give credit to three other people who care about Pensacola, Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers and Steve Sharp, ya know you got to care about passion to want to run,” said Reeves.

Reeves is the founder of Perfect Plain Brewing Company, a successful business in downtown Pensacola. Reeves says he wants to address homelessness and bring more economic development projects to Pensacola during his time as mayor.