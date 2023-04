PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A train derailed Friday afternoon in Pensacola shutting down some streets.

A CSX freight train derailed between Airport Boulevard and Brent Lane near Pensacola Christian Academy. The derailment happened at Sycamore Drive and St. John Street. It didn’t cause any major traffic issues.

The part of the train that derailed was a flatcar with nothing on it but it was hauling cargo. WKRG News 5 is awaiting a response from CSX with more information.