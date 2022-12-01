ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Escambia County has seen a 9.8 percent drop in its overall crime rate for the year 2021.

The crime data was compiled by FDLE from several different agencies including the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, FDLE – Pensacola, University of West Florida Police Department, Pensacola State Police Department and other agencies like Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the data, the number of murders dropped from 32 in 2020, to 23 in 2021. Robberies dropped from 376 in 2020 to 284 in 2021. Burglaries dropped from 1,588 in 2020 to 1,285 in 2021. Larcenies dropped from 6,039 in 2020 to 5,410 in 2021. Motor Vehicle Thefts dropped from 732 in 2020 to 689 in 2021.

There are several violent crimes that saw an increase in 2021. Rapes increased from 225 in 2020 to 284 in 2021. Aggravated Assault increased from 1,306 in 2020 to 1,332 in 2021.

In 2021, the offenses cleared rate increased from 32.6 in 2020 to 34.3 in 2021. The overall crime rate per 100,000 population decreased from 3,181.2 in 2020 to 2,867.9 in 2021.

Crime is down in the entire State of Florida for a 50-year low, according to the report. Florida’s total crime volume dropped 8.3 percent, or 38,542 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2020.