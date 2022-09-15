ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investing after a transit bus crashed in Escambia County, leaving one person seriously injured and several others with minor injuries.

The crash happened Thursday, Sept. 15 after an SUV driving along N P Street crashed into an Escambia County transit bus. The SUV struck the bus’s front end, causing the bus to veer off the road and crash into a utility pole, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV failed to yield to the oncoming bus, which was traveling along W Brainerd Street. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured. The driver of the bus and four passengers were treated for minor injuries.