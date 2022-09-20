ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a sedan crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon.

Florida troopers were called to the crash, which happened Monday, Sept. 19 at the four-way stop of North 61st Ave. and Flaxman Street in Escambia County.

The sedan drove past the stop sign, hitting one of the bus’s back wheels. The bus was carrying 50 students at the time of the crash. No one was injured, according to a news release from the FHP.