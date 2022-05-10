ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash where three people were seriously injured, including a 7-year-old who is in critical condition.

The crash happened after a woman driving along US Highway 90 swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a stopped vehicle. The woman’s SUV crashed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to flip over in a ditch.

The driver of the first car was a 39-year-old woman. She and her 14-year-old passenger are in serious condition. Her other passenger, a 7-year-old child, is in critical condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries while his 24-year-old passenger was not injured. The crash happened Tuesday, May 10, near Jamesville Road.