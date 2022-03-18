ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a crash where two people were seriously injured.

The crash happened after a 76-year-old driver tried to merge on Highway 90 from Boulder Avenue. The driver did not yield to a passing vehicle, which caused a crash, according to a news release from FHP.

The second vehicle slammed into the left side of the merging vehicle, which caused serious injuries to the 76-year-old and 26-year-old drivers. The crash happened March 17 at about 7 p.m., according to Troopers.

The 76-year-old was cited for Violation of Right-of-way, according to the release.