ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Department of Health and Human Services announced the end of the COVID-19 emergency last week. However, in Escambia County, some healthcare professionals are recommending the same protocols.

“It’s interesting because right as we’re saying this is all ending, we’re seeing a new pop up of positive COVID- Patients,” said Sally Bergosh, Executive Director of Health and Hope Clinic.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Escambia County reported 52 positive cases from May 5-11. This number is out of 6,048 cases in the state.

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed laws last week that would ban mask and vaccine mandates in Florida. Those at the Health and Hope Clinic, a nonprofit organization, say they will still offer free vaccines and boosters to those who are interested.

“Our job is not to restrict personal freedoms, but rather educate the community, and then if they choose to- vaccinate,” said Bergosh.

According to the CDC, a five day isolation is still recommended for those who test positive for COVID-19.