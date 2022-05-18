PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Covenant Care has announced a new recruitment campaign called “Grow with Covenant Care” and will hold open interviews for a variety of roles at the end of its campaign.

Covenant Care is a non-profit healthcare provider that offers continued care for patients after they have been hospitalized. The open interviews will be held on June 15 at all Covenant Care facilities and virtually on Microsoft Teams. Onsite offers will be made for Directors of Nursing, Clinical Managers, RNs, LPNs, CNAs and therapy staff.

Covenant Care offers a benefits package as well as signing bonuses for several positions. According to President and CEO Jeff Mislevy, Covenant Care offers applicants the chance to develop professionally.

“Our number one priority is attracting and retaining top talent at every level, from clinical caregivers to leadership,” he said. “A benefit of our growth is the ability for someone to advance their career without having to go to another organization. Our goal is that this is a place where you can achieve personal and professional development, and we take that very seriously.”

A full list of open positions is available here. Covenant Care announced the campaign on May 17.