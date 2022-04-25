CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman have been arrested after two children were found playing in the road and were almost hit by a car.

Fred Young, 32, and Ashley Boswell, 31, are each charged with two counts of child neglect.

Deputies were called to a home on Jacks Branch Road Sunday morning after a caller said there were two children outside playing in the road.

Deputies said they entered the home to try to find the children’s parents. They reported the home to be in “deplorable conditions with animal feces on the floor.” There were roaches found all over and unwashed dishes piled in the sink. Fleas were observed on the children, according to the arrest report.

One person was inside but he said they are not his children. He said he was asleep and had no idea the children were still there nor did he know Young and Boswell were gone. One of the children said she was hungry and hadn’t eaten since Saturday. Deputies found a child’s training toilet on the floor of the bathroom with what appeared to be blood and feces in it.

A person passing by stopped her car on the edge of the road after seeing the children outside. One of the children was naked in the street. She said she had to slam on her brakes to not hit the child.

While deputies were trying to contact the Department of Children and Families, Young arrived with Boswell asleep in the vehicle. They were both arrested and placed into the back of the patrol car.

The children were placed into DCF custody.