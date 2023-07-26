BEULAH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is closer to reaching a deal to sell about 300 acres of land for development.

The county was planning to sell 540 acres of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road but now, they will keep 240 acres. The county is in negotiations to sell the remaining land to homebuilder, D.R. Horton.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he only wants to see the land used for job growth and economic development but not residential. He said if the county sells all the land, Florida’s new Live Local Act could allow a developer to change it later to residential.

“Any commercially zoned property in the state could immediately, the day after purchase, be developed into high-density apartments and the local governments were powerless to prevent it,” Bergosh said. “The state totally preempted our ability and that was the genesis for the reason why the county pulled back the 240 acres.”

D.R. Horton sent its offer Tuesday night to the county for the 300 acres. County staff will look it over and it could be presented to the commission for a vote.