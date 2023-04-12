PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — There are currently no lifeguards on Perdido Key beaches, as most of the beaches are privately owned. This is causing concern amongst residents after recent fatalities.

As County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh shared at Wednesday mornings coffee with a commissioner meeting with Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore, he recently discovered in the original 1957 purchase agreement that a portion of the beach was always meant to be enjoyed by all. Good news when it comes to safety.

“Well god works in mysterious ways because coinciding with my efforts with Eric to get some lifeguards out here for safety comes this news that low and behold the 75 feet going all the way across Perdido Key beaches is an easement for public beach access,” said Bergosh.

Bergosh is calling this the biggest news he’s come across in his 16 years in public office

If the county decides to add lifeguard stands they say each stand costs $60,000 dollars and they will have to find the staffing.

“There’s some things that we have to look at logistically wise for resources, and then we have to look ordinances, how do we enforce these things,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director, Eric Gilmore.

Right now Escambia County Fire Rescue is called in the event of an emergency.

“That’s a lot of time to wait, especially when you got currents that strong every second matters,” said tourist Chris Spears. “You can get drug out hundreds of feet before anyone knows your gone.”

EMS plans on adding a more cohesive flag system, and new signage to the public beach access points warning beachgoers of rip currents and letting them know that there is no lifeguard on duty.