PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola city councilman is raising concerns about a new skate park one week after it opened.

Councilman Delarian Wiggins said he has received complaints of drug use and people parking in the streets near the Blake Doyle Skate Park. He’s also heard that the park is full of people beyond its hours from sunrise to sunset.

Wiggins said over the weekend he saw dozens of people out there hours after it closed.

“I went by there Saturday night intentionally,” Wiggins said. “It was almost midnight and you had about 60 plus people still congregating at the park so I think if we’re going to send a clear message we need to do it early.”

Mayor D.C. Reeves said the city is working on a plan to better enforce the park’s rules.