PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The wait is finally over for the cosplayers who’ve traveled far and wide for the 10th annual Pensacon at the Pensacola Bay Center. Fans came to see their favorite characters, artists and venders.

This year features a Dr. Who reunion, which is the reason the Snell family traveled all the way from Tennessee.

“Dr. Who people,” said Michael Snell. “They’ve got 14 characters from Dr. Who here this weekend, so that was our main reason for coming.”

Others couldn’t wait to get an autograph from comic artist Ming Chen, best known from AMC’s comic book men, who says Pensacon is one of the biggest conventions he attends.

“The fans come out,” said Chen. “Pensacola’s a big geek market. They love pop culture and comics. It’s awesome to see it culminate every year at the end of February for Pensacon.”

Visitors will stay in hotels and Airbnb’s around the city, contributing to the economic impact Pensacon brings the city.

“Being able to diversify and see so many people from all different walks of life and make that type of impact on Pensacola, on Pensacon and just the culture in general is just a wonderful thing,” said Pensacola resident Willie Davis.

The convention also gives local graphic novelist Randy Cruts the opportunity to promote his new books. Cruts said he only recently got into comic cons, but is blown away by the energy in Pensacola.

“I never really knew about comic cons,” said Cruts. “When we came here, it was very strange to us, and then we got into it we were like ‘wow’. These people are incredible. They come here and they just have fun and its infectious.”

The convention continues to grow every year.

“I feel like a lifetime of loving comic books and pop culture has paid off because I get to come to Pensacon every year,” said Cruts.

The convention will run through Sunday.