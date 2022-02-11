PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A corrections officer is speaking out about conditions inside the Escambia County Jail.

Anthony Cruz has worked at the jail for almost a decade. He went before the county commission to address his concerns about safety and pay.

“More and more people are quitting daily due to the safety issues due to the lack of staffing is creating for the officers and inmates,” Cruz said. “The majority of these people quitting are going to work in neighboring counties that pay significantly more with a lower population.”

This week, inmate Malia Gooden was charged with battery on two corrections officers.

Cruz said they risk their lives every day and most jobs pay more than what the county is paying them.

“You can go to Target and BJ’s and make more than what our new officers are making now and not have to risk your life,” he said.

Cruz said they’re now required to work two extra days a month because they’re short-staffed.

The county is working to significantly increase entry-level pay to get them back to full staff.

“I think our proposal, when we get that done, we will be the highest entry-level paid facility in the area,” County Administrator Wes Moreno said.

Commissioners will discuss the issues at the jail in about a month at the Committee of the Whole meeting.