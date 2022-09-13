ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County currently leads the state in overdoses and a new program in partnership with EMS, Community Health and local hospitals hopes to curb the issues by providing wraparound care after an overdose.

Coordinate Opioid Recovery, CORE, will provide support during the time between an overdose and long term care.

“We’re doing Paramedicine and we’re seeing them every day until they’ve had their appointment,” said Community Health Northwest Florida CEO Chandra Smiley. “So we see someone connecting with them while they’re waiting for their first critical appointment.”

Last year Escambia County saw 1,095 overdoses. The county surpassed those numbers in the first half of this year with 1,479 overdoses as of Monday, according to EMS.

The state wide program piloted in Palm Beach County and saw an 83% participation rate and a 63% success rate. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Escambia County would be one of nine counties added to the program.

“This is a great example of true partnership and what collective impact can look like,” said Smiley. “It’s getting to ‘yes’ we’re going to figure this out because we all deem this to be an important program.”

They are currently staffing the 1.4 million dollar program and hope to launch by the end of October.