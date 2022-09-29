ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon.

The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied by four victims. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Hayes entered a plea and was placed on Community Control on April 19, 2021.

Hayes violated his Community Control on Feb. 4, 2022, by leaving his home without permission and going to the Publix in Beulah with several other co-defendants to purchase a stolen firearm. Hayes still faces charges for the new law offenses and his case is set for Docket Day on Nov. 29, 2022.

Both the Violation of Probation and the new law offenses were investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney, Molly Snyder prosecuted the case.