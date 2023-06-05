ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A convicted felon was caught with a gun under his leg and several narcotics after being woken up in his car by deputies overnight, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Pollock is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the release, deputies responded to a gas station on Cerny Road for Pollock, who was asleep in his car. Deputies woke Pollock up and he was taken into custody.