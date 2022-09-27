ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon and charged him with several crimes including possession of a firearm and marijuana with intent to sell, among other things, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

James Shoemo Jr., 26, was located and arrested on Monday, Sept. 26 in the area of Memphis Avenue and Michigan Avenue. Shoemo already had active warrants for failure to appear (fleeing to elude) and driving with a suspended license.

According to the post, Shoemo Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of hydrocodone with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a convenience store

possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a convenience store

possession of drug paraphernalia

Investigators with the ECSO found a handgun, hydrocodone pills, marijuana and a “large amount” of cash in Shoemo’s vehicle during the arrest.

Cash, drugs and a gun located during the arrest (via ECSO)