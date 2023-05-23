ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a convicted felon Tuesday afternoon after he led troopers on a chase near Palafox Street, according to a release.

Antonio White is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended/revoked and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the release, troopers tried to pull over White in his Genesis G70 at around 1:44 p.m., but he fled. The trooper engaged in a PIT maneuver and the car came to a stop at Beverly Street and “W” Street.

White got out of the car and ran while holding a gun. A K-9 caught up to White and he was caught at Chims Way and Beverly Pkw. The gun was recovered.

A FHP trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

White was also taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Escambia County Jail after he is released from the hospital.