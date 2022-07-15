ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a building on fire Thursday afternoon they said was “weather-related.” Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the 7300 block of Hayward Avenue at around 4:14 p.m. July 14 where “heavy flames and smoke,” were coming out of two buildings on the property. According to a Facebook post from the ECFR, crews contained the burn and brought the situation “under control,” at around 5:25 p.m..

According to the post, the brick structures still “contained hot spots,” in which the Escambia County Roads Department used “heavy machinery” to get access to areas that were difficult to get to.

No one was in either of the structures and no injuries were reported. According to the post, firefighters determined that the fire was “weather-related.”

Escambia County EMS, Roads Department, Sherriff’s Office and Florida Light & Power all assisted in putting out the fire.