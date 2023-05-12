PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Shoppers in Pensacola were swiping their credit cards Friday making sure mom has the perfect gift to open this Mother’s Day.

“I got her this tote it says life’s a picnic and it unzips into an actual picnic blanket.” said Julianna Varner, who was shopping in downtown Pensacola for her stepmom.

Even with inflation and other factors influencing shoppers, those at Rusted Arrow Mercantile, a mother daughter owned business, say sales are up from last year.

“We are very lucky to have such a good loyal costumer base and with tourists obviously, so we’ve been busy,” said store manager Kaitlyn Richardson. “We are busier than we were last year so we can’t really say much we’re very grateful.”

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a total of $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, topping last year’s record high of $31.7 billion.

“For mom it’s worth it you know,” said Varner. “They put a lot into us and it’s important to give back.”

In floral industry, the holiday can be even busier than Valentine’s Day.

”For mother’s day I would say families start calling in ahead of time, like I want to get something for my sweet mother whether it be young or old everyone would like to purchase something for them and make them happy,” said Susan Saxton, a designer at Celebrations the Florist.

At Celebrations the Florist, they’re honoring a mother figure of their own this Mother’s Day. The celebrations team lost Debbie Turner, the businesses founder this week.

“We’re here to push forward and do what Debbie loved best, and that was making flowers for the community and spreading joy to everybody,” said Sexton. “Not just mothers.”

“She was the mother of all mothers,” added Rhonda McHenry, events coordinator at Celebrations the Florist.