PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City leaders joined members of the community Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of the construction of Pensacola’s first outdoor skatepark.

The project will include about 25,000 square feet of skateable surface area for skaters of all ages and skill levels. The skatepark will feature a beginner area, multilevel skate plaza, and two skate bowls, along with an additional 5,700 square feet of surrounding sidewalk and gathering areas.

“I know there are so many people in our community who have been waiting for this day,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I’m incredibly excited to see the Blake Doyle Skatepark project take this monumental step toward becoming a reality, and I’d like to thank everyone who worked together to make this happen. I look forward to providing our skating community a dedicated place to skate right here in the City of Pensacola.”

More improvements will include stadium seating, sidewalks, concrete gathering areas and artificial turf areas, benches, multi-colored concrete, trash cans and a small stage area.

Construction of the Blake Doyle Skatepark is expected to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.

The skatepark is part of the overall transformation of Hollice T. Williams Park through a joint project with the City of Pensacola and Escambia County, which will ultimately create a place for community members of all ages to connect and enjoy activities in the heart of the city. The Hollice T. Williams Park will also serve to improve water quality and reduce stormwater in the area.